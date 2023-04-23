Man stabs wife to death

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, chronicle online reporter

A BULAWAYO man allegedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife and hit her with a stone, killing her instantly.

The incident occurred on 22 April 2023 in the Morningside suburb. Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

‘’ Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Pascal Dube (43) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 22/04/23 in Morningside. The suspect stabbed his wife, Acquiline Sadziwa (35), indiscriminately with a kitchen knife in the back before hitting her with a stone on the head after a domestic dispute. The victim died on the spot. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the statement.

