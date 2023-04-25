Breaking News
Man stabs wife

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, online reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a man who viciously stabbed his wife in the head, leaving her for dead.

Oscar Chigande went berserk following an undisclosed domestic tiff.

His wife is admitted to a local hospital in Shamva. Police confirmed the incident that occurred on April 23 at Sika village on their official Twitter handle.

“Police in Shamva are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Oscar Chigande who is being sought in connection with a case of attempted murder that occurred on 23/04/23 at Sika Village, Musana.

‘’The suspect allegedly attacked his wife (48)  with an unknown object over an undisclosed issue. The victim sustained two deep cuts on the head and is admitted to a local hospital in Shamva. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.’’ Read the statement.

