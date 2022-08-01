Man stabs woman for refusing to be fondled

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 32-year-old-man from the Lukange area, about 60km east of Beitbridge town, has been jailed for two years for fondling and attempting to kill a 34-year-old woman as punishment for protesting against his actions during a beer binge.

Joseph Chigwide was also charged for stabbing another male villager who refrained him from assaulting the protesting woman.

He is accused of going berserk and stabbing both complainants with an okapi knife in the neck and hands.

The man denied a charge of attempted murder at the Beitbridge Regional Court on Friday but was convicted on the strength of the State’s evidence.

Chigwide was left with two years to serve after Beitbridge Regional Magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura conditionally suspended 12 months of his 36 months’ imprisonment term for five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Claudius Karinga told the court that on December 26 last year, at around 2am, Chigwide found the woman and another male villager drinking beer at Lukange Business Centre.

He then fondled her legs and she protested, and he withdrew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed her once in the neck.

At that time the male villager restrained him from further assaulting the woman.

Chigwide also stabbed the man on the left palm and he sustained deep cuts on three fingers.

The complainants were rushed to the Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police who swiftly arrested Chigwide and recovered the okapi knife from him.

