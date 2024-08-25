Man steals 21 cattle slaughters 9 within 2 days

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 21 head of cattle and slaughtering 9, from a farm in Banket, Mashonaland west.



In a statement on X, the police said they are investigating a case of stock theft which took place on 22 August 2024 where 21 cattle were stolen, 9 were found deboned and 12 were found at a neighbouring farm.



“Meanwhile, 37 knives, heaps of stake meat, and 50 kg empty bags were recovered at the scene. Sauro Mudzimiri (32) has since been arrested in connection with the case”, said the police.