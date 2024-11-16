Man steals 5 cattle from mother, caught skinning one

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 37-YEAR-OLD man who stole five head of cattle from his mother, has been jailed for nine years.

Chasemore Ngwenya stole his mother’s cattle worth US$1 500 and nothing was recovered. The matter came to light after the Police found him skinning one of the stolen beasts, worth US$450.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe(NPAZ) said sometime in 2019 at Madumabisa grazing area the accused person stole 5 cattle (3 branded cattle and 2 calves) belonging to his mother.

“The total value of the cattle stolen is US$1 500 and nothing was recovered. The offence only came to light on 4 November at around 5pm when the offender was found by the Police at GVZ grazing area skinning another cow. The value of the stolen property is US$450 and nothing was recovered,”

“The accused person was sentenced to nine years imprisonment on the first count and 9 years imprisonment for the second count. Both sentences will run concurrently. He will serve nine years effectively,” said the NPAZ