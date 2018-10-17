Man ‘steals’ AK from police

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 26-YEAR-OLD man in detention at Gwanda Urban Police Station for unlawful entry allegedly stole an AK 47 rifle, two bottles of brandy and speakers before escaping from custody.

During the dramatic incident, Bruce Ndlovu of Lumene Village further pointed the rifle and threatened a group of police officers who tried to apprehend him.

He was not asked to plead when he briefly appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube, facing charges of unlawful entry, escaping from police custody, theft and pointing a firearm.

Ndlovu was remanded in custody to October 26.

Prosecuting, Ms Faith Mutukwa said Ndlovu was arrested on October 11 for unlawful entry into premises.

“On 11 October around 4AM, Ndlovu gained entry into the balcony of Oasis Hardware Shop in Gwanda. He was spotted by a security guard who was on duty leading to his arrest.

“He was taken to the Gwanda Urban Police Cells for detention. He escaped from the cells and went to a senior officers’ canteen where he stole an AK 47 rifle, two by 750 ml of Viceroy, a 750 ml bottle of Chateau brandy, and a Samsung JI phone Bluetooth speaker,” she said.

Ms Mutukwa said Ndlovu was spotted by a police officer who alerted his workmates.

She said some officers tried to arrest Ndlovu but he pointed the rifle at them and he pursued them.

Ms Mutukwa said Ndlovu later jumped over a security fence and fled from the police station.

The cops pursued and managed to arrest him and all the stolen property valued at $1 145 was recovered. — @DubeMatutu.