Man steals five cellphones

Online Reporter

A MAN who stole five cellphones from a shop and after he was arrested, escaped from a holding cell, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

The man, Valentine Mpofu (20), the National Prosecuting Authority said was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment by the Gweru Magistrates’ Court for a single count of theft and another one of escaping from lawful custody.

Th NPAZ said on April 4, at Maboleni Business Centre, Mpofu approach Talent Simbarashe Mudzingwa pretending to be a customer.

“He claimed that he wanted to buy two bangles for USD1 each with a USD10 note. The complaint instructed him to step outside while he went to look for change and he complied. When the complainant failed to get the change, the accused person offered him USD5 for a USD2 neck chain instead. When the complainant went away to get change, the accused person went into the shop and stole five smartphones. The complainant returned and gave the accused person his change and he went away,” said the NPAZ.

Mudzingwa, the NPAZ said, soon after noticed that the smartphones were missing and he tracked Mpofu and apprehended him with the help of passersby after the Mpofu attempted to strike him with an empty beer bottle.

The NPAZ said the following day while in custody at Maboleni holding cells, Mpofu broke the screen of the holding cell when the officer on duty had stepped away and he escaped.

Mpofu was later rearrested.

The NPAZ said Mpofu was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment of which two months were suspended.

“A further 6 months was suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service. The remaining 2 months were suspended on condition of restitution to the complainant. For count 2, the accused person got a wholly suspended 4 months sentence,” said the NPAZ.