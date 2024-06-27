Man steals from tenants at his farm

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A CHEGUTU man has been arrested by the police in connection with two reports of theft.

In a statement on X, police said Bright Matonga has been arrested by police in Chegutu in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers who were leasing his farm. A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts. More details will be released in due course.

