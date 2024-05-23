Man steals US$5 jailed 2 years

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 29 year old man sentenced to 24 months in prison for robbery.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Trust Gomo (29) robbed Joseph Chisaenyerwa’s homestead on 10 May 2024 at Tinoengana Village, Marange.

The suspect stole US$5, an electric shaving machine, a cell phone and a torch leading to his arrest by the locals who managed to recover the complainant’s cellphone and USD5.

He was sentenced to 24 months of which 6 months were suspended.