Man stoned to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested a 22-year-old man while his accomplice is on the run after they allegedly beat up a neighbour to death during a misunderstanding.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at a nightclub in Nkankezi Business Centre in Filabusi on Saturday around 9PM. She said Nkosana Tshuma (22) and Amkelani Sibanda hit Witness Ncube (22) with stones on the head leading to his death.

Insp Mangena said Tshuma was arrested while Sibanda is still on the run.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Nkankezi Business Centre in Filabusi. The now deceased Witness Ncube and his three friends were drinking at Chims Bar when the two suspects, Nkosana Tshuma and Amkelani Sibanda arrived. A misunderstanding ensued between Ncube and the two suspects over an undisclosed matter.

“Ncube and his friends left the bar and proceeded to a nightclub and the two suspects followed them. Tshuma and Sibanda hurled stones at the now deceased and hit him on the back of his head. Ncube fell down and died on the spot while the suspects fled,” she said.

Insp Mangena said the bar attendant informed the police who attended the scene. She said Tshuma was arrested while Sibanda is still on the run.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when faced with disputes. She also appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of Sibanda to contact the police.

@DubeMatutu