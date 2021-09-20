Man stones mother to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A MENTALLY challenged man from Matobo fatally struck his mother with stones.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred on September 16.

In another case a mentally challenged man fatally struck a man with a hoe on September 18.

“On September a suspected mentally challenged man (24) fatally struck his mother (49) with stones, over an unknown issue. In a related case, which occurred on 18 September a suspected mentally challenged man (43) attacked imbibers at a traditional beer drinking ceremony in Chiredzi and struck a man (53) thrice on the head with a hoe. The victim died on the spot,” said the police.

The police urged members of the public to monitor and ensure that mentally challenged persons in their custody are receiving medical treatment.

