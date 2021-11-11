Man struck and killed with burning log

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man has been arrested in Bulawayo for murder after he struck a man with a burning log during an argument over meat at a braai in Kadoma.

The man, Benard Shoko (32) was arrested on Tuesday, police tweeted.

“On 09/11/21 detectives in Bulawayo arrested Benard Shoko (32) in connection with a murder case he committed in Kadoma on 08/11/21. The suspect struck the victim, Innocent Fosho (34) with a burning log after an argument over meat while braaing,” said the police.

Mr Fosho died at Chegutu Hospital on the same day of Shoko’s arrest.

Meanwhile, police in Esigodini are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Admire Sibanda of Sibanda village in Gokwe in connection with a case of murder.

“The suspect struck the victim, Abel Chinondo (23) with an iron bar on the forehead after an argument. The victim had refused to accommodate the suspect in his shaft while illegally panning for gold at Pretorious Mine, Esigodini on 04/11/21.

“The victim died whilst admitted at Mpilo General Hospital on 09/11/21. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.” [email protected]