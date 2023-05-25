Man stuffs Crystal Meth in socks, arrested

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

A man from Bulawayo was arrested for drug peddling after he was caught in possession of Crystal Meth that he had stuffed in his socks.



The man, Fortune Magagula (22) who was suspected of selling Crystal Meth was arrested on Tuesday 23 May at Corner 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street. In a statement on Twitter, police say the two grams of the Crystal Meth had a street value of ZWL$13 500.

“On 23/05/23 Detectives from CID Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested Fortune Magagula (22) at corner 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street, in connection with unlawful dealing in Crystal Meth. The suspect was found with 2 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$ 13 500. The drugs were found stashed in the suspect’s socks.”