Man survives train collision while sleeping on tracks

A BULAWAYO man is fortunate to be alive after being nearly crushed by a moving train while sleeping on railway tracks under the Luveve Flyover, on Saturday morning.

The elderly man, identified by police and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) as Everton Sithole, is admitted to Mpilo Hospital. He sustained head and leg injuries.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the 62-year-old homeless Sithole survived the train crash while sleeping under a bridge.

“The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a train driver employed by the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Railway, coming from Cement Siding and headed towards Mpopoma, spotted the victim sleeping on a rail track,” said Inspector Ncube.

“The engineman saw something that looked like a heap of garbage on the railway sleepers, but when the train was about two metres away, he realised it was a human covering his head with a cloth. The victim immediately raised his head and was hit by the right side of the train bumper. The victim sustained head injuries and bruises on both legs.

“The engineman managed to stop about 15 metres away from the scene of the accident. “He then summoned an ambulance that ferried the victim to Mpilo Hospital,” said Inspector Ncube.

Inspector Ncube said the man’s condition is stable and a police report was made.

“We urge the public to take care of their relatives in need to avoid such incidents,” he said.

NRZ’s public relations manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura, confirmed the incident and expressed concerns over the high rates of train accidents involving humans. Five people were injured in eight separate incidents over a five-day period between 19 and 23 October 2024.

In one incident, a man was found with a broken leg on the rail tracks in Makwiro, a settlement in Mashonaland West Province, after being hit by a train. The NRZ is urging the public to stay vigilant when crossing railway tracks.

“Motorists are also urged to stop at all level crossings and only proceed when certain that there is no train approaching,” said Mr Kunambura.