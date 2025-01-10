Man takes own life in Bulawayo following domestic dispute over infidelity

Online Writer

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a tragic case of suicide after 49-year-old Kholisani Ncube of Lobengula West took his own life by ingesting pesticide following a domestic dispute.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident occurred on the night of 8 January 2024.

Ncube reportedly retired to bed with his wife, aged 44, at around 9:00 PM. An hour later, he awoke and left the bedroom. Upon returning, his wife noticed an unusual smell. Shortly after, he began experiencing difficulty walking and requested milk.

The deceased’s wife discovered an open packet of ECT Etrap 50SP pesticide near a shoe rack, along with two purple plastic cups containing a white substance. Suspecting poisoning, she prepared a homemade remedy of milk and charcoal, which she administered to her husband. However, his condition did not improve.

Mr Ncube was then moved outside for fresh air but succumbed shortly thereafter. Police confirmed that a report was filed, and a preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had a dispute over allegations of infidelity the previous evening.

Authorities have urged members of the public to seek counselling and resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to self-harm.

Asst Insp Msebele expressed condolences and reiterated the importance of professional support for mental health and interpersonal issues.