Man takes passion, creativity in tombstone making to another level

Mr Tryman Sibanda displaying some of the tombstones that he makes

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A 45-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has taken his passion and creativity in tombstone making to greater heights by crafting the most artistic and beautiful tombstones around the city.

The tombstones are inscribed the deceased’s name, date of birth and death, a personal message and Mr Tryman Sibanda gives them a touch of creativity.

Mr Sibanda of Matsheumhlophe suburb in Bulawayo said before he started his company, Straight Suppliers and Distributors P, he was a bus driver at a local school in Bulawayo for nine years.

He said after quitting his job he worked for a company that specialised in tombstone making for two years.

“This is where l learnt about all the processes in making tombstones, got more insight about the industry, the creativity in using the hammer and chisel and how to run a tombstone making company”, said Mr Sibanda

“After grasping all the concepts related to the manufacturing of tombstones, I then decided to part ways and establish my own company.”

Mr Sibanda is the artist behind the artistic tombstone of the late Bulawayo economic commentator, Eric Bloch.

He also made beautiful pieces for Bloch’s wife and mother. He has worked with the Jewish community and has a contract with them.

He is also behind the exquisite creation of Jewish tombstones at Athlone Avenue Cemetery in Bulawayo.

He gets the granite from Harare.

“The tombstone making business is seasonal. It only gets busy during holidays such as Easter, Heroes Day, Christmas or during the time when family members are gathered together,” he said.

Giving out a few chuckles, he expressed how funny it is that people out there have a misconception that people in the tombstone making business always pray for people to die in large numbers so that they make money as that is not true.

He did not study any course for this business but was driven by passion.

Mr Sibanda said when he started his company, he faced teething challenges.

“I spent four months struggling to find my own place to work from and also the capital to buy all the material that l needed. At that point I even regretted quitting my job because things were really tough”, Mr Sibanda said.

He said his company thrives to supply customers on time, avoid inconveniences, treat customers well, establish and maintain good relations with them.

Furthermore, Mr Sibanda owns and runs six grocery stores in his rural home in Gwanda where he did his primary education at Swisha Primary School and his secondary education at Garanyemba Secondary School.

“I am very much grateful for the Almighty’s blessings on my business. I appreciate all the hard work put in by my workers, the support from my family and customers”, Mr Sibanda said.