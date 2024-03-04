Man to do 210 hours community service for illegal possession of drugs

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was sentenced to 210 hours of community service after he was arrested for illegal possession of 225 grams of dagga.

In a statement, police said Leonard Mutsambi (29) was arrested on 29 February 2024 at the 103km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road, he was a passenger in a Toyota Vitz vehicle that was en route to Harare from Beitbridge.

The suspect appeared before the Chivhu Magistrate Court where he was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service.