Man torches neighbour’s hut; beaten to death

Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

A traditional event turned into a bloody warzone in Binga after one of the imbibers, in a drunken stupor, allegedly torched a neighbour’s hut before some men teamed up and beat him to death.

The incident happened on Monday in Chinonge, Binga.

It is alleged that Singazi Kunene (32) started behaving awkwardly after taking one-too many and when some villagers tried to restrain him, he became violent and lit a hut belonging to one of the patrons. Some villagers teamed up and tied him with ropes before assaulting him.

He became unconscious and they left him at the scene.

Kunene’s lifeless body was found in the morning.

Police arrested three villagers Nkosiyenzelwa Masuku (50), Simpto Ncube Watson (28) and Cosmas Nkomazana Ncube (40) all from Bilinda Village, Chinonge in Binga on accusations of murder.

The three were not asked to plead to murder then they appeared before Binga magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu.

They were remanded in custody to 22 November and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

The body of the deceased was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.