Man Utd Pogba exit confirmed

MANCHESTER United have officially confirmed the departure of Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner decided not to renew his contract at Old Trafford meaning that Pogba can talk to any club he chooses.

And Juventus are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature as well as being the preferred destination of the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, United transfer target Armaut Danjuma claims that he has been told Liverpool are after his signature.

Plus, Barcelona midfielder Frankie De Jong has revealed that he is well aware of United’s interest in him but refused to state whether he has had contact with Erik Ten Hag.

The Red Devils have paid tribute to their departing No6 on their official website.

They wrote: “It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

“But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.” – The Sun