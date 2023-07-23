Man whips ‘cheating wife’ to death

23 Jul, 2023 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Man whips ‘cheating wife’ to death electric cable

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, [email protected]

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly whipped to death by her 32 year old husband who accused  her of dating his nephew.

Ackim Sibanda reportedly assaulted Similo Moyo with a leather belt and an electric cable.

The incident occurred on 21 july 2023 at Sasedza line, Tsholotsho.

 Taking to twitter police said: ‘’The ZRP confirms the arrest of Ackim Sibanda (32) in connection with a case of murder in which his wife, Similo Moyo(31), died after she was assaulted with a leather belt and an electric cable indiscriminately on 21/07/23 at a homestead in Sasedza line, Tsholotsho. The suspect accused the victim for having an affair with his nephew,’’ read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting