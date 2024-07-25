Man who axed granny to death arrested

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Mlonyeni Village in Lupane District, who allegedly brutally axed his grandmother to death two weeks ago, has been arrested.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed that Logic Nyathi was apprehended in Lupane District’s Sipepa area and is in the hands of the police.

“The police confirm that the manhunt for Logic Nyathi has yielded positive results, with the accused currently in the custody of Sipepa police. The Sipepa police team located the accused in the vicinity of the area. The homicide team from Lupane police has been dispatched to retrieve the accused and bring him to Lupane Police Station, where he will await court proceedings,” he said.

Insp Banda commended the police for their diligent efforts in ensuring the apprehension of the accused.

“We appreciate the commendable efforts of the police, who worked together tirelessly to uphold justice for all. We encourage the public to continue collaborating with law enforcement so that criminals can be brought to justice,” he said.

Insp Banda emphasised that the public should prioritise maintaining peace in their communities. He urged individuals to seek the intervention of a third party in resolving disagreements and to opt for peaceful methods rather than resorting to violence.

Nyathi’s grandmother, Lucy Sibanda’s body was discovered by her neighbour, Mr Zamani Vundla, who promptly alerted the police.

On 13 July 2024 at 8 am, a report of murder was received at ZRP Lupane from the informant to the effect that Lucy Sibanda’s body was found in her bedroom hut with several deep cuts on the head and a wound on the back of the neck.

On 12 July 2024 at around 2.30 pm, the deceased’s daughter, Simangile Sibanda, made several phone calls to her mother, but there was no response.

This prompted her to call Zamani Vundla, the deceased’s neighbour and she asked him to check on her mother. Vundla proceeded to the deceased’s homestead and he discovered the body in a bedroom. Vundla informed the deceased’s daughter and other villagers about the incident.A report was made to the police, who attended the scene.