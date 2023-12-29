Man who supplied liquor to minors in viral video arrested

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) for allegedly supplying liquor to minors who went viral on 26th December 2023 drinking alcohol in Harare.

The suspect operates a shebeen at Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare.

In a statement on on X police said, “The arrest led to the recovery of: 16 x 1.25 litres Super Chibuku, 38 x 200ml Two Keys Whisky, 25 X 200 ml Gin, 20 empty beer crates, 5 X 500 ml Detroit beer, 5 X 500ml Skipperscane spirit, 3 X 750ml Heinken beer, 2 X 750 ml Gondons Gin, 2 X 750 ml Robertson wine, 1 X 750 ml Chando wine, 1 X 750 ml Omega whisky, 1 X 750 ml Double Black whisky, 1 X 750 ml Discovery Vodka, 1 X 750 Pushkin Vodka and 1 X 750 ml Black Label quart.”

Police have identified the other nine minors who were with the two minors from Epworth, Harare.

“The minors are aged 5, 7 (three), 9, 10 (three) and 11. They all reside at Nenyere Flats, Mbare with their parents and guardians who have since been located by the Police”, reads the statement.

Police investigations established that the minors used money given to them as Christmas presents to buy alcohol.