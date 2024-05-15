Man who threatened sex worker with gun jailed

Online Reporter

THE Masvingo man who pointed and shot at a commercial sex worker refusing to pay for her services has been sentenced to a year in prison.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Tafadzwa Magombedze who was convicted by a Masvingo Magistrate on two counts of contravening the Firearms Act was today sentenced to 210 hours community service.

“The complainant is a sex worker. On the 9th of May 2024 the accused person engaged the services of the complainant. A dispute arose between the two when the accused person refused to pay for the complainant’s services. He alleged that she had stolen his money. He drew out a pistol which he pointed at the complainant before firing a warning shot. A report was made to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest,” said the NPAZ.

For Magombedze’s crime, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which six were suspended for five years and a further six months was suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours community service.