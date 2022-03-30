Man with a good heart…Pastor Barak donates to children’s home

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

IF he is not at the studio churning hit singles, Pastor Barak is doing what the Lord would have assigned him on the day and that may include being the saviour of the needy.

Last Saturday, Pastor Barak fulfilled the latter when he gave a timeous donation to Bulawayo-based John Smalle children’s home. He donated an assortment of foodstuffs as well as clothing.

Said Pastor Barak who is the general overseer for Ship of Zion International Ministries Trust: “We are a Christian organisation which responded to the higher calling of God in Mark 16:15 (And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature).

“As Ship Of Zion International Ministries and partners, we decided to give back to the community by sharing the little we managed to gather.

In English they say: Sharing is caring,” said Pastor Barak. – @mthabisi_mthire