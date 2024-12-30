Manager on the run after over US$35k heist

Sinokubonga Nkala, [email protected]

A shocking scandal has rocked Victoria Falls after a trusted 23-year-old branch manager allegedly made off with a staggering US$35,390 that was meant to be safely deposited into the wholesaler’s bank account, courtesy of a cash-in-transit crew.

On 22 October 2024, Mthabisi Cecil Ronald Moyo (23), who was employed as the branch manager, showed up for work and purportedly accepted US$35,390 from a cash-in-transit crew, which was meant to be deposited into the company’s bank account. Moyo allegedly pocketed the US$35,390 and disappeared.

In an official statement on X, the police said they are seeking Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo. “Anyone with information is urged to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197, or report to the nearest police station,” said the police.

