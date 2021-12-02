Manama Mission Hospital restoration gets overwhelming response

Work is being done to rehabilitate the roof at Manama Mission Hospital

Mkhululi Ncube and Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporters

INITIALLY it was those who call Manama Mission Hospital their birthplace who joined hands to complement Government in rebuilding the health facility, but more people responded and so far, US$5 500, R30 000 and $150 000 has been raised.

Teachers, academics, businesspeople, politicians, service chiefs and ordinary people among others associated with Manama one way or the other are contributing funds and materials to upgrade the hospital under the banner of Friends of Manama.

Their target is to raise US$20 000; R100 000 and ZW$3 million.

Recently, the institution was damaged by heavy rains which exposed the dilapidated infrastructure prompting Government to push for a major upgrade.

Government has so far injected $28 million towards upgrading Manama Hospital after noting that all the institution’s infrastructure does not meet modern health care standards.

Built in 1939 by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) using farm bricks with its roofing being a combination of corrugated iron and asbestos, the hospital failed to stand the test of time and weather elements.

The roof was leaking, the plumbing was problematic, electrical faults, ceiling in some wards was collapsing, windows were broken, and toilets were in a poor state among other issues.

Four departments at the hospital were affected which then forced hospital staff to rely on four remaining wards for patients. The development affected the Covid-19 vaccination exercise as people had to travel to Nsengimana Clinic which is about 43 kilometers away from the hospital to access vaccination and immunisation services.

Villagers in Gwanda South resorted to keeping bodies of their relatives at home awaiting burial as the hospital had been operating without providing mortuary services for four years.

In an interview media personality, Dr Omphile Marupi who was born at the hospital said it’s an initiative that initially involved those who were born at Manama Mission Hospital, but more people responded to the call to help.

“After the disaster, a group was formed to raise donations in cash and kind. The group was mainly composed of people based locally and in the diaspora. Initially its formation was driven by those who were born at Manama and later attracted people who went to Manama High School, those who once worked at Manama Mission. As such the group changed to Friends of Manama looking at its wide spectrum,” said Dr Marupi.

“The target was to raise US$20 000; R100 000 and $3 million. We have managed to raise US$5 500, about R30 000; ZW$150 000. People are still pledging. We managed to solicit a donation of roofing material from Allied Timbers, a container of children’s wear, toys and maternity linen, PPEs.”

He said the group has people scattered all over the world with country co-ordinators identified in each country to steer the work.

“We have since identified people according to their geographical location to help co-ordinate. In South Africa we have Pikiso Manala and Sinqobile Khobotho Ndlovu; Australia we have Beang Moyo; Botswana Kabelo Magabo; UK we have Keitumetse Noko; Zim we have Tiisang Nare. All funds are directed to Bishop M Dube who is the ELCZ Western Diocese Bishop,” he added.

“It is also prudent to mention that the Government was quick to step in this making the move by those born at Manama, community, well-wishers to complement the work of the state in rehabilitating the Mission Hospital.”

Dr Marupi also said the group is working on reviving the children’s play centre that used to be at the hospital for admitted children.

He said the hospital is a very important health institution serving communities in Gwanda, Beitbridge, parts of Mberengwa, Kezi and Botswana.

“It is at this Mission school where the whole school of boys and girls crossed the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle in 1977.

This is the group that churned out a breaking number of senior civil servants and service chiefs, amongst them current Beitbridge East legislator, the late Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo, Brigadier Stanford Siziba, Assistant Commissioner Putso Mpofu, Dr K Noko, Mrs Thumisang Thabela the current permanent primary and secondary education permanent secretary ,” he said.

One of the members of the group raising the funds, a renowned farmer and businessman Mr Bonolo Noko said it was time the community gave back to Manama which for years has served the people from the area.

He also urged members of the public to join in the drive to restore Manama’s legacy.

“We decided to form these groups and gather everyone whom we know at Manana or who was at the hospital to join in ensuring that the hospital remains functional despite the challenges it has faced of late. So, we have farmers like myself in our group and other professionals who decided to extend a helping so that Manana continues saving lives like in the olden days,” he said.

“We are what we are today because we have committed people who sacrificed and built this hospital hence, we should also return the favour by contributing whatever we have to make sure the hospital is renovated.” — @thamamoe