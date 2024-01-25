Mandaza joins Plateau Sporting Club

Fungai Muderere, Online Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international Terence Mandaza is now the strikers’ coach of Botswana’s Plateau Sporting Club.

Based in Kasane in Zimbabwe’s western neighbouring country, Plateau Sporting Club, recently hired Mandaza who proved his goal scoring prowess in the Botswana and South Africa’s elite football leagues.

“Mandaza is among the highly-rated Zimbabweans who played in the Botswana Premier League.Having played under some top Coaches in Botswana ,South Africa and Asia He will bring vast experience to Espanyol,” wrote Plateau Sporting Club on their social media pages.

Mandaza (39) previously did duty for Chiangmai FC (Thailand ) Platinum Stars, Maritzburg United (South Africa),Township Rollers, Jwaneng Galaxy, Mochudi Center Chiefs, Black Forest and Tasc Fc (Botswana).

He holds a Botswana Football Association (BFA) C Coaching License.

He has interestingly started his coaching career exactly 14 years after reaching a milestone in the Botswana Premier League where he had an impressive scoring record of 31 goals in the 2009/10 season.

His blistering scoring feat is yet to find a match, with Zambian Patrick Kaunda managing 20 goals in the following season.

It is that good scoring record that attracted Platinum Stars to lure him to South Africa’s Super Diski in July 2011. Mandaza later swapped to Maritzburg United in July 2012 and lasted until July 2015.

In total, Mandaza reportedly played 89 DStv Premiership matches, where he managed 14 goals and five assists.

The former Zimbabwe international, left South Africa in 2015 when he was signed by Chiangmai FC of Thailand.

However, he lasted for six months in Asia, before returning to Botswana where he rejoined Township Rollers.

Mandaza then won another Golden Boot during the 2016/17 season albeit with 17 goals to his name.

He later played for Jwaneng Galaxy and Mochudi Centre Chiefs before hanging his boots.

