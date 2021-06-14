Mandie Mae drops track on snitches, pretenders

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO-DANCEHALL songstress, Nomagugu Amanda Nkomo, popularly known as Mandie Mae has released a song titled Add Dem Burden which seeks to demean characters of snitches and pretenders.

The song is available on a number of digital platforms. Listening to it, one can tell that the youngster is poised for greatness as her rhymes are on point.

Commenting on the track, the 19-year-old musician, dancer, songwriter and actress said: “Add Dem Burden is a song that tackles some of the things most people don’t talk about. It talks about how people will pretend to love and support you just to get something from you, yet they are the same people that try to bring you down and break you.

“The song is a fusion of Ndebele and patois, the popular reggae language. In the song, I encourage people to never stop aiming higher in life just because of people who discourage them.”

“The proper English translation of the song title is ‘Add a burden upon them’,” she said.

Mandie Mae is a young and energetic alternative AfroDancehall/Reggae musician, dancer, songwriter and actress. She broke into the public arena with her songs “Mash Up Di Place” in 2018, “99 Percent” featuring Acquillah K in February 2020 and “What did I say” in July 2020.

She is a two-time Bulawayo Arts Awards nominee who has performed at the Bulawayo Arts Awards, Credisi; Intwasa Arts Festival, Shoko Festival and Bulawayo Arts festival. – @mthabisi_mthire