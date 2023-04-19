Mandie Mae finally launches To the Stars

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

AFTER a few false starts, the eagerly-anticipated debut album from Afro-reggae artiste Mandie Mae (born Nomagugu Amanda Nkomo) was finally launched on Saturday at Carne Casa restaurant in Bulawayo.

The launch of the album titled To the Stars cemented the adage, “Good things come to those who wait” as Mandie Mae pulled out all the stops to give a sterling performance.

“Greetings in the name of His Imperial Majesty Jah” is how she greeted patrons who were in attendance.

The songs of the self-described Bad Gyal made it clear that she is a Jamaican Patois empress. Jamaican Patois is a West African-influenced Creole language with an English foundation that is mostly spoken in Jamaica and among the Jamaican diaspora.

Bulawayo became a united front as fellow artistes, Asaph, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Brucella, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Muse, Acquillah K, Maggie Soul Bird, and Harare export Chido Machanzi came to support Mandie.

Spotting a colourful outfit with a doek, Mandie Mae felt “irie” and was ready to roll with a live band performing songs which included, Favourite hater, Snakes, What did I say and a crowd favourite, Lifestyle.

Mandie Mae undoubtedly conveyed her intentions with her well-toned vocals, rehearsed dance moves, and talented band. The event reached its zenith when she sang the singalong tune Lifestyle before a crowd that erupted in cries of “Encore”.

Mandie Mae obviously struggles with trust because several of her songs had undertones of mistrust for people. She sang the song Snakes with Mambo Asaph, which raises Cain on poisonous backstabbers.

Rah9, a local artiste, created a portrait of Mandie Mae as a sign of solidarity. In the past, he has drawn portraits of famous people including DJ Tira, Makhadzi, and ExQ.

Every mother wants to watch their child come of age and succeed. Memory Nkomo, Mandie Mae’s mother, was at the launch and was almost in tears as she witnessed her daughter accomplishing her goals. She admitted to Chronicle Showbiz that this was among her happiest days ever.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life. At first, I didn’t understand and get along with what uNoma (Mandi Mae) was trying to do with her life as I feared she would become a delinquent and stray from God. It took me a while to actually grant her my blessing to become a singer and I’m glad I did.

“Her dreams are coming true and every parent wants to see their children becoming the best version of themselves,” said Mandie Mae’s mother.

Soon, the album will be accessible on YouTube. — @MbuleloMpofu