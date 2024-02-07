Mandie Mae joins Valentine’s Day music with “The One”

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

MANDIE Mae, a local Afro-reggae sensation, has been on a roll since she changed her stage persona from a “bad gyal” to a “tornado.” Her debut album, “To the Stars,” which came out in 2023, was a smash hit and earned her a Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) nomination for her song “Lifestyle.”

She also bagged four Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (PRACA) by the end of the year.

Now, she is ready to spread some love with her new single, “The One,” which she is releasing on Friday to celebrate Valentine’s Day, along with other artistes such as Mawiza, Bhila, Mamozi, Nandi, and Noyanda, who also dropped new songs and EPs for the occasion.

Mandie Mae told Chronicle Showbiz that the song was inspired by her own unexpected romance.

“This song is about falling in love with someone you never expected to. Sometimes, we find ourselves falling for the most unlikely people. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn’t. In my case, I fell in love for the first time with someone I never thought I would,” she said.

The song was co-written by Noma and produced by Sparks45, who also lent his voice to the bridge. The video was shot by Keaitse Films, with makeup by Alleta’s Makeup Zone and outfits by My Elite Culture Designs.

Mandie Mae, who is known for her unique Patois singing style, said she has more surprises in store for her fans this year.

“This year, I’m focused on creating more content. More music videos, exciting collaborations, and increased brand visibility,” she said.

Patois is a rich and expressive creole dialect that originated in Jamaica and was influenced by African, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and English languages. – @MbuleloMpofu