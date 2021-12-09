Mandie Mae lands ambassadorial role

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

REGGAE and afro-dancehall artiste, dancer, pianist and actress Mandie Mae (real name Nomagugu Amanda Nkomo) has landed her first ambassadorial role with Ubuntu Marketing Agency (UMA).

The Bad Gyal announced these developments on her Facebook Page earlier this week.

“My valued fans, supporters, clients, business partners and the arts sector at large. My team and I are thrilled to announce our newly formed partnership with Ubuntu Marketing Agency,” posted the Add dem burden singer.

The ambassadorial contract between Mandie Mae and UMA was signed on Friday last week.

Mandie Mae shared her “dream come true” story.

“It feels like a dream come true! I’m so excited because it’s hard to find these types of deals in Bulawayo, but I got one and I’m grateful to Ubuntu Marketing Agency for thinking of doing this for the arts sector and choosing me for the role,” said Mandie.

She cherished the idea of being the face of a reputable brand and also gave credit to her manager for the new role.

“It is important for an artiste to have a manager because an artiste cannot do everything on their own. Managers have the knowledge and skills needed to handle the business side of things and help manage your time and art, giving you space and time to properly make art/content.

“With that being said, I’m very thankful to my manager, Bruce Ncube for working tirelessly to get my brand what it deserves including the deal with Ubuntu Marketing Agency,” she said.

Moving forward, Mandie Mae promised her fans that she will record an album and do many collaborative projects. – @eMKlass_49