Mandie Mae readies debut album

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Afro-dancehall musician Mandie Mae is set to drop the last batch of songs of her debut album titled “To The Stars” next weekend.

The album will be launched at Carne Casa in Bulawayo next week Saturday.

To captivate people, the album is being released in two phases with part A having been released last month.

Mandie May said her debut album, To The Stars has 16 tracks that tackle various issues from life in the ghetto, depression, gender-based violence and matters that affect people.

She said the album features Madlela Skhobokhobo, Jeys Marabini, Asaph and fast-rising stars Acquillah K, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, T’Culture, Brucella and Sparks 45. It also features Harare-based Chido Machanzi and Italian/Zimbabwean-based artist Seven.

“Many people were surprised by the style I incorporated in the album, wondering how you can have Madlela and Asaph in the same album. Well, for me, it’s really important to infuse the young and old and I’m sure one can learn a few tricks. They also loved how mature my music sounded and I thought why not release the last eight songs,” said Mandie Mae.

Several heads composed and perfected the album including producers such as Sparks 45, Lungz D, Gangsta made it, Jamal No limits, Collin Beats, Roote Gold and Lourenzo. Guitar strings were added by the talented Kinah the Music and Mthabisi. Producers like Collin, Sparks45 and Lungz helped in the music writing also assisted by Songwriter Lisa Ndlovu. [email protected]