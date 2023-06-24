Mandla Balanda falls ill

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders FC dribbling wizard Mandla Balanda is very ill and has been admitted to THE United Bulawayo Hospitals.

His cousin Abedinigo Moyo confirmed this evening that Balanda is sick and the family is asking for friends and relatives to assist with funds for tests and hospital bills.

“Mandla was admitted on Friday. He is in a bad state and we would appreciate assistance at this stage as there are so many tests due. He is the sole breadwinner in his family. We are praying he gets better but the situation is grave,” said Moyo.

He could not disclose what the player is suffering from.

It is the second time in the last six months that Balanda has had a problem with his health.

Balanda played for Eagles, Darryn T and Highlanders.

He had a stint in Botswana where he is spoken of highly as having been one of the best dribblers to grace their shores.

Those keen to assist can reach out to the family through on 0773548089.