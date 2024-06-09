Mandla Mpofu’s contract extended by 2 years with Botswana Premier League Club Sua Flamingoes

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

MANDLA Mpofu believes his Botswana Premier League side Sua Flamingoes will soon be competing for silverware.

The Zimbabwean recently had his contract with the club extended by a further two years.

The club announced the news via a club statement.

“The club has extended the contracts of the head coach, assistant coach, and goalkeepers’ coach for an additional two years. This decision is seen as a crucial step for continuity and is instrumental in guiding the team to compete for silverware,” the club wrote.

Mpofu says he is grateful for the opportunity.

“I am grateful to be given another opportunity with a very young and ambitious club. With the club competing in the market and with the right recruitment l am positive we are going to compete for silverware in future. Another positive thing is that the sponsor is willing to pour more resources into the project which can only motivate us as a technical team and the players to do well,” said Mpofu.

Sua Flamingoes finished the season in position seven with 36 points.

They managed to collect 10 wins, six stalemates and 14 losses.

The league was eventually won by Jwaneng Galaxy who are home to Zimbabwean players Daniel Msendami and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Mpofu has vast experience in coaching in Zimbabwe and Botswana and has a number of successes under his belt.

At the now defunct Bantu Rovers Academy, Mpofu, coached several celebrated Zimbabwe players that include Luton Town midfielder Marvellous Nakamba, Kudakwashe Mahachi, United States of America (USA) based Teenage Hadebe, Nqobizitha Masuku and ex Warriors captain Danny Phiri.

Mpofu joined Gaborone-based Masitaoka in August 2022 when he was unattached and this was a few months after he had parted ways with Highlanders.

In his 11 month stay at the club, from 34 official games, he won 16, drew four and lost 14 to finish on position seven with 43 points as well as taking them to the Orange FA Cup Season semi-finals last year.

Following Masitaoka fine performance in the Orange FA Cup, the former Warriors assistant coach was listed for the 2023 Orange Cup Coach of the Tournament Awards.

It was unfortunate he did not grab the accolade which could have added another feather on the CAF A holder’s curriculum vitae.

