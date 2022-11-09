Mane ruled out of Fifa World Cup

SENEGAL star Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup with the tournament in Qatar just days away.

Squads are being named and final touches are being polished up as the Gulf nation prepares to welcome the world to its shores.

Thirty one nations will join the hosts in what promises to be an absolute feast of football.

However, the build up to this World Cup has felt a little different with club football only drawing to a close this week.

And with that has come the painful inevitability that some of the biggest stars in the game would get injured in the run in and simply wouldn’t be fit for the tournament.

That, sadly, has become a reality for many stars who will have to watch their beloved nations tussle it out from afar while they heal from their various ailments.

Now, perhaps the biggest casualty so far has dropped, with Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane confirmed to be out of the World Cup.

Mane, who finished second in the running for the Ballon d’Or this year, limped out of Bayern Munich’s latest clash with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

While it was initially hoped Mane would be fit again for Qatar, L’Equipe has today confirmed that he will the tournament in its entirety.

Mane’s absence will be a massive blow for Senegal, who, boasting a strong squad, would have been quietly confident of going deep in the tournament.

Brazil go into the finals as the overwhelming favourites thanks in no small part to a squad that is absolutely stacked with talent.

France will be quietly confident of going a long way in the tournament as well as they look to break the curse that has haunted defending champions of late.

Argentina are also looking like a very good bet and, with this World Cup almost certain to be Lionel Messi’s last, there is a touch of destiny about the South American superpower.

England, meanwhile, have already seen a number of stars ruled out with injury. Gareth Southgate and his boys however, love a bit of tournament football and have all the potential to go deep in the finals.

– givemesport.com