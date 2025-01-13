Mangezi faces uncertainty at SuperSport United as loan move to Pretoria Callies is considered

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean striker Nokutenda Mangezi, who joined SuperSport United from the Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe at the beginning of the season, is struggling to secure a place in the team. Despite being registered, Mangezi has yet to score a goal, putting his position in jeopardy.

According to KickOff, SuperSport United is considering loaning Mangezi to Pretoria Callies in the Motsepe Foundation’s National First Division.

This move would create space for Samir Nurković, who has been waiting for his paperwork to be finalised, granting him local player status due to his eligibility for permanent residency after living in South Africa for several years. Nurković was initially signed as a foreign player.

Mangezi’s contract with SuperSport United is set to expire in June.