Mangisi to represent Zimbabwe at Welding Federation Conference in Egypt

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE Institute of Foundries chief operations officer, Mr Dosman Mangisi, will represent the country at the Welding Federation (TWF) Annual Assembly and Conference, to be hosted by the Central Metallurgical Research Institute in Egypt next month.

In an invitation letter, TWF executive director, Ayo Adeniyi, said the annual assembly and conference will focus on the development and management of welding capacities in Africa and is a rich platform of interaction on growing national content in welding technology, which is critical to Africa’s member states’ economies.

Mangisi will share the stage with representatives from other African states in deliberations under the conference theme: “Welding and Allied Processes Blue Print Africa”.

“On behalf of TWF I am delighted to invite you (Mangisi) to TWF Annual Assembly and Conference being hosted by the Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute from the 14-17 of March 2023 at Holiday Inn, Maadi, Cairo, Egypt,” it reads.

“Against this background, you have been nominated to participate in a panel discussion on the topic ‘Reinventing and Managing Welding Manpower in Africa’.”

TWF is Africa’s frontline body of professionals and professional organisation in welding and welding-related technologies across Africa.

Meanwhile, Mangisi is also scheduled to participate in the Jwaneng Mining Show and Seminar to be held in Botswana next week Tuesday as one of the key speakers. He will make a presentation under the topic: “Value addition and beneficiation of metals key for the economies of the region”.

Metal casting and mineral beneficiation are critical to the country’s economy and have the potential to boost Zimbabwe’s development and Africa at large.

Zimbabwe has close to 40 different minerals, which include among others; platinum group metals (PGM), chrome, gold, coal, and diamonds.

The country boasts the second-largest platinum deposit and high-grade chromium ores in the world, with approximately 2,8 billion tons of PGM and 10 billion tons of chromium ore.

The sector accounts for about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). As a result, the Government is working on establishing mineral processing plants, which will promote the exportation of finished mineral products.