Mangombe challenged Chintuli on getting CAPS United goal

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

DYNAMOS FC interim head coach Genesis Mangombe has revealed that he greatly challenged Nyasha Chintuli to score for the club when they edged cross town Harare rivals CAPS United 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match that was played at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Chintuli, a former Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars player, joined DeMbare early this year on a two-year contract and he gone for a lengthy period without finding the back of the net.

“I said in the dressing room today (yesterday) you have to score because you cannot say I can’t score because someone has done this and that to me. No, no, no. In a game of football if you are at the right place at the right time, you can score. I am happy he (Chintuli) responded very well and we managed to get a 1-0 win thanks to his goal,” said Mangombe.

Last season, Chintuli scored nine goals for Manica Diamonds.

He signed for the Glamour Boys together with ex-Black Rhinos forward Eli Ilunga, Tanaka Shandirwa and the Moyo twins, Elvis and Kelvin.

DeMbare also roped in Arthur “Diego” Musiiwa, Tendai Matindife, Donald Dzvinyai, Emmanuel Ziocha, Prince Milanzi, Keith Madera and last season’s Rookie of the Year award winner Jayden Barake.-@FungaiMuderere