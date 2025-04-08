  • Today Tue, 08 Apr 2025

Mangwe District tobacco farmers start harvesting 

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

TOBACCO farmers in Mangwe District in Matabeleland South Province, who are part of a pioneer commercial tobacco project, have started harvesting their cash crop.

Now in its second season, the tobacco growing project continues to grow in leaps and bounds as more than 160 communal farmers have joined the scheme, according to tobacco specialist Mr Rodrick Musiiwa.

Mrs Ellen Sibanda planted over 8 000 plants on a half–hectare piece of land and together with five other villagers from Greenfield village started harvesting the golden leaf three weeks ago.

The 2025 tobacco marketing season opened with promising record prices with the highest-quality leaf fetching US$4.95 per kilogram, exceeding last year’s peak of US$4.92.

The season kicked off on 5 March 2025.

