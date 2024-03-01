Mangwe man kills friend over missing cellphone

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A MAN from Mangwe District in Matabeleland South province fatally struck his friend with a brick on the head after accusing him of stealing his cellphone.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, confirmed the incident that occurred in Mphoengs area on Tuesday at around 10PM.

He said Godfrey Ncube (26) struck Michael Nyathi (28) with a brick on the head while they were on their way home from a drinking spree.

“The accused and the now deceased who were friends were drinking beer together at Mabuledi Business Centre. At 10PM they both left the business centre for their homesteads,” said Asst Insp Mguni.

“Along the way Ncube noticed that his cellphone was missing and accused Nyathi of taking it. Nyathi denied taking the phone and advised Ncube to go back and look for it.

“Ncube insisted on checking Nyathi’s pockets but the now deceased refused, which resulted in an altercation.”

Assistant Inspector Mguni said two villagers arrived and found Ncube and Nyathi arguing and they tried to intervene.

It was at that point that Ncube picked up a brick and struck Nyathi on the head and fled from the scene leaving the now deceased lying unconscious on the ground.

Asst Inspector Mguni said Nyathi was rushed to Brunapeg Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He said Ncube was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

The police have urged members of the public do desist from resorting to violence as a way of resolving disputes.

Assistant Inspector Mguni said when faced with disputes people must engage third parties saying unnecessary loss of life over petty issues was disturbing.

