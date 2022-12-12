Mangwiro’s Orapa keeps title hopes alive

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TAURAI Mangwiro’s Orapa United kept their title hopes in the Botswana Premier Soccer League alive as they clobbered mid-table side Prisons XI 4-0 on Sunday evening.

A hat trick by striker Omaatla Kebatho and a goal by Lemogang Maswena powered Orapa United to an emphatic victory, taking their points tally to 15 from seven games.

Orapa United are third on the table, trailing leaders Gaborone United who are tied on 19 points with Jwaneng Galaxy by four points.

Mangwiro joined Orapa United last month when they were on position four on the log table with six points from three games and has seen the team picking up nine points from four games.

The former Harare City coach sat on the terraces as Orapa United narrowly lost 1-0 to Jwaneng Galaxy. Orapa United then bounced back with a 2-1 away win at Extension Gunners, clobbered Morupule Wanderers 4-1 at home and on Sunday they extended their winning run to three games at Molepolole Sports Complex.

Orapa United will play host to Sua Flamingoes on Saturday, December 17. [email protected]