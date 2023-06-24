Manhunt for four killers

24 Jun, 2023 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Manhunt for four killers

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police in Chinhoyi have launched a manhunt for four men who robbed and killed a 40-year-old man.
The incident occurred on June 18, 2023.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.
“’Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of four male adults who robbed and killed a man (40) on 18/06/23 at around 2200 hours in Hunyani Section, Chinhoyi near Methodist Church. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting