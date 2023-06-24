Manhunt for four killers

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police in Chinhoyi have launched a manhunt for four men who robbed and killed a 40-year-old man.

The incident occurred on June 18, 2023.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

“’Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of four male adults who robbed and killed a man (40) on 18/06/23 at around 2200 hours in Hunyani Section, Chinhoyi near Methodist Church. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.