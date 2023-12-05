Manhunt for gold carbons armed robbers

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

POLICE have launched a manhunt for 10 armed robbers who stole 200kg of gold carbons.

In a statement, police said the suspects attacked two pump attendants with axes and iron bars.

The incident occurred at a cyanidation plant in Kadoma on 3 December 2023.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspects’ arrest.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a cyanidation plant in Kadoma on 03/12/23 in which 10 suspects who were armed with axes and iron bars attacked two pump attendants before stealing 200 kilograms of pregnant gold carbons among other valuables. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.