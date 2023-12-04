Manhunt for hit-and-run motorist

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A PEDESTRIAN sustained head injuries after he was hit by an unknown motorist who is on the run.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occured on 2 December 2023 along 12th Avenue extension, Bulawayo.

The victim was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a serious hit and run road traffic accident which occurred along 12th Avenue extension, Bulawayo on 02/12/23 in which a pedestrian was injured after he was hit by an unknown motorist who was driving an unknown motor vehicle.

The motorist did not nstop after the accident.”

“The victim sustained some head injuries and was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station” reads the statement.