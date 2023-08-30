Manhunt for killer duo

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Prince [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo are searching for two men who allegedly stabbed someone to death at a business centre.

Terrence Moyo and another suspect known only as Topo, according to police, killed Privilege Choma at Makwakwa Business Centre in Gokwe on August 27, 2023.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Terrence Moyo and a suspect known as Topo who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Makwakwa Business Centre, Manoti in which Privilege Choma died on 27/08/23.

“The suspects allegedly stabbed the victim with knives indiscriminately and left him for dead. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station,” reads the statement

