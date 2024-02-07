Manhunt for man who stole thermoplastics worth over US$400k

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE are looking for a man (30) in connection with a case of theft which occurred during the period extending from May 2023 to October 2023.

In a statement on X police said:” Nelson Batsirai Makwengura (30) allegedly stole 330 tonnes of Polypropylene HKR102 worth US$442 000.00 in connivance with his two accomplices, Lesley Nyasha Makaka (30) and Mercy Muza (44), who were since arrested.”

Police urged the public to report to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.