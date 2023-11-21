Manhunt for masked armed robbers who stole US$22 400

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Police are hunting for six armed robbers who attacked a security guard, gained entry into a house, and attacked two occupants from whom they stole US$22 400 alongside a cellphone phone.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred in Chegutu on 18 November 2023 around 2 am.

The masked suspects armed with machetes gained entry into the victim’s bedroom stealing motor vehicle keys for a Toyota GD6, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Chevrolet Trailblazer along with other valuables.

Police appealed for information that may help in apprehending the suspects.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Rifle Range, Chegutu on 18/11/23 at around 0200 hours. Six unidentified male suspects who were putting on balaclavas and armed with machetes attacked a security guard who was on duty, tied his hands with a rope, and stole US$20 cash and a cell phone. The suspects gained entry into the house and attacked two occupants before stealing US$22 380 cash which was in the victims’ bedroom, motor vehicle keys for a Toyota GD6, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Chevrolet Trailblazer among other valuables. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station” reads the statement