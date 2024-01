Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A man is on the run after killing a villager in Nkayi, Matabeleland North on New Year’s Day.

In a statement police said, “Joinisa Tshuma is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Mcebisi Moyo died on 07/01/24.”

Tshuma allegedly hit Moyo on the head with an unknown object near a bush before he fled the scene.

Moyo was admitted to Nkayi District Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.