Manhunt for night club murderer

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE are investigating a case of murder which occurred at a night club where the victim was assaulted with booted feet after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

The incident occurred in Mbare on Monday.

In statement on X, the police said, “The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Ndlovu (32) which occurred at a night club in Mbare on 27/05/24. A yet to be identified male suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with booted feet after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.”

The victim succumbed to injuries while admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Anyone with information should report at any nearest Police Station.