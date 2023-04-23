Manhunt for robbers who stole guns

23 Apr, 2023 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Manhunt for robbers who stole guns

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, online reporter

UNKNOWN suspects broke into a farmhouse in Kezi and stole guns, ammunition, cash and property.

POLICE have launched a manhunt for the suspects who stole a 303 rifle, two shotgun rifles, an air gun, 25x 12 bore rounds, 15 x 303 rounds ,50 x 2,2 rifle rounds, two cellphones, ZWL$ 2 000, ZAR 3000 and US$ 300 cash as well as 3 x 750 ml Viceroy brandy, among other household goods.

Confirming the incident on twitter police said, ‘‘The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred between 19/04/23 and 21/04/23 at Montana Vista Farm, Kezi.’’

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting